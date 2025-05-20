Harris Dickinson is one of the most in-demand actors, but he had to direct a film first

CANNES, France — Harris Dickinson is sitting on a rooftop terrace in Cannes, trying to find all the movie tattoos on his body.
There's a little one for 2001's ''Donnie Darko,'' but there's a much larger one on his arm for ''Kes,'' Ken Loach's seminal British social realism drama from 1969.
''I'm sure there's a few more on my legs,'' Dickinson says, smiling. ''I can't remember.''
But the spirit of Loach runs strong in Dickinson's directorial debut, ''Urchin.'' The film, which premiered the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, stars Frank Dillane as a homeless London drug addict.
A sensitive and preceptive character study, ''Urchin'' has been widely hailed as a standout at Cannes. Just as the 28-year-old Dickson, who starred in last year's ''Babygirl,'' is emerging as a major movie star, he's revealed himself to be a filmmaker to watch, too.
''Before we screened, I was debilitated by nerves,'' Dickinson said the day after the premiere. ''I felt so vulnerable — which I do normally with acting, but not as much. I suddenly realized what an exposing thing this is. Like you said, it's showing a different side of myself and putting that out there to be obliterated.''
But Dickinson, who first emerged in Eliza Hitman's 2017 film ''Beach Rats,'' only expanded audience's notions of him with ''Urchin." As he explained in an interview, making it was important enough to him, even if it meant sacrificing parts at the very moment Hollywood won't stop calling. Next, Dickinson will star as John Lennon in Sam Mendes' four-film Beatles project.
AP: How did your artistic journey start? Was acting or directing first?