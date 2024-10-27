Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race

He has said he would not sign a national abortion ban into law and would not try to block access to abortion medication, after initially waffling. He told Time magazine that it should also be left up to states to determine whether to prosecute women for abortions or to monitor their pregnancies, but he has not rejected the idea outright. He has said that, if he wins, he wants to make in vitro fertilization treatment free for women. He has even claimed that he is the ''father'' of the treatment, first used in 1978, even though it has only come under threat because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.