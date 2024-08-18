Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race

HARRIS: The vice president has promised to work with state entities to cancel $7 billion of medical debt for up to 3 million qualifying Americans and plans to push Congress to make permanent a $3,600 per child tax credit approved through 2025 for eligible families. She also wants to offer a new $6,000 tax credit for those with newborn children, and cut taxes for frontline workers and on healthcare plans offered on the marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act. Harris says her administration will expand tax credits for first-time homebuyers and push to build 3 million new housing units in four years, while wiping out taxes on tips and endorsing steeper taxes on corporations. That last part mirrors Biden, who proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% and the corporate minimum tax to 21% as a matter of ''fundamental fairness'' that will bring in more money to invest in Americans. The current corporate rate is 21% and the corporate minimum, raised under the Inflation Reduction Act, is at 15% for companies making more than $1 billion a year. Harris has called for restoring the child tax credit that was enacted under the 2021 COVID-19 relief package, but has since expired.