Harris and Ozuna deliver clutch hits as Braves rally past slumping Reds 2-1 in 10 innings

ATLANTA — Michael Harris II hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run in the 10th as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.
Ozuna's line-drive single to left field came after Lyon Richardson (0-1) issued an intentional walk to Austin Riley with nobody out. Automatic runner Alex Verdugo scored easily from second base, and happy teammates swarmed Ozuna on the field.
Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck out two in a hitless inning for the win.
Cincinnati has lost four in a row.
Santiago Espinal's run-scoring single off Daysbel Hernández in the eighth drove in Elly De La Cruz to break a scoreless tie.
Atlanta's Chris Sale and Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott helped keep the game scoreless through seven innings. Abbott had eight strikeouts while allowing four hits with no walks in five innings. Sale fanned 10 in 6 2/3 innings.
Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte was scratched minutes before the first pitch with left side discomfort.
Key moment