Harris' 2-run homer in the ninth lifts Braves over Rays 5-4 for their first road win

TAMPA, Fla. — Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-4 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for their first road win of the season.
Sean Murphy homered twice — a solo shot in the seventh and then back-to-back with Ozzie Albies in the eighth — as the Braves snapped a franchise record-tying 0-8 start away from home. They matched the 1980 Braves for the longest road losing streak to open a season.
Harris' blast, his second of the season, off Cole Sulser (0-1) was the Braves' fourth home run in the final three innings after they trailed 2-0 and then 3-1. Atlanta was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position until Harris drove in Nick Allen, who hit a leadoff double, with the go-ahead homer.
Jonathan Aranda homered off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias with two outs in the ninth before Christopher Morel flied out to end the game. Dylan Lee (1-1) pitched the eighth for the win.
The loss spoiled a strong start from Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who allowed four hits and struck out seven over five scoreless innings.
Junior Caminero homered off Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver in the first. Smith-Shawver issued a bases-loaded walk in the third and allowed a two-out RBI single to Aranda in the seventh.
Key moment
Rays center fielder Kameron Misner made a tremendous diving attempt on Allen's leadoff flyball at the wall, but dropped it to set up the Braves' ninth-inning rally.