HOUSTON — Mason Harrell had 24 points as Texas State topped Rice 80-69 on Tuesday night. Caleb Asberry added 20 points for the Bobcats.
Shelby Adams had 13 points for Texas State (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Nighael Ceaser added 11 points.
Carl Pierre had 16 points for the Owls (4-4). Quincy Olivari added 14 points. Travis Evee had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Michigan moves to 2nd in CFP rankings; coachless Irish 6th
Michigan moved up to No. 2 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, joining Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four heading into conference championship weekend.
Sports
O'Reilly's shootout goal lifts Blues past Lightning 4-3
Ryan O'Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
Sports
Red Wings beat Bruins 2-1 for franchise's 3,000th victory
Marc Staal's first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings' 3,000th victory.
Sports
Carr lifts Delaware past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67
Andrew Carr had 18 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin' Blue Hens got past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Sasser has 26, No. 15 Houston beats Northwestern State 99-58
Marcus Sasser made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 26 points, and No. 15 Houston beat Northwestern State 99-58 on Tuesday night.