JONESBORO, Ark. — Mason Harrell posted 17 points as Texas State narrowly beat Arkansas State 57-52 on Monday night.
Isiah Small had 13 points for Texas State (16-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry added 12 points.
Norchad Omier had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-10, 7-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marquis Eaton added 13 points and Caleb Fields had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Quick earns 54th career shutout, Kings beat Blues 3-0
Dustin Brown scored two goals and veteran Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots for his 54th career shutout, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.
Sports
Coby White scores 24, Bulls hand Rockets 8th straight loss
Coby White scored 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls used a big third quarter to pull away for a 120-100 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Sports
Nutall, Powers lead Sam Houston St. over Lamar 77-71
Zach Nutall had 18 points as Sam Houston defeated Lamar 77-71 on Monday night.
Sports
Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers
Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and the Phoenix Suns kept rolling with a 132-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
Sports
Jockuch lifts N. Colorado past Warner Pacific 89-60
Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Colorado to an 89-60 win over NAIA member Warner Pacific on Monday night.