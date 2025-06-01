Harper has a goal and an assist, Choupu-Moting adds a goal; Red Bulls beat Atlanta 2-0

Choupu-Moting — who has two goals last time out and has scored six times in his last six games — gave New York (8-6-3) a 2-0 lead in the 29th. Harper ran onto a ball played ahead by Alexander Hack, from beyond midfield, near the right corner of the penalty box and rolled a first-touch cross to Choupu-Moting for a one-touch finish from the center or the area.