OREM, Utah — Justin Harmon had 19 points and Utah Valley beat SAGU American Indian 100-54 on Tuesday night.
Harmon added five rebounds for the Wolverines (7-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 15 points and added 15 rebounds and three blocks. Tim Fuller recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Keyshawn Celestino-Clyde led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Wilkerson added 13 points, three steals and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Miller's 24 points lifts No. 4 Alabama past Memphis, 91-88
Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over Memphis on Tuesday night.
Sports
Beasley, Jazz cool off Williamson, Pelicans 121-100
Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with a 121-100 victory on Tuesday night.
Golf
Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala team up to win QBE shootout
The duo, first-time entrants in the event, shot 10-under-par 62 on Sunday in fourballs to win by a shot.
Sports
Capitals' Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago.