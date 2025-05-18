Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars avoided another Game 7, and are again headed to the Western Conference final after having an advantage in overtime.
Defenseman Thomas Harley scored from the top of the slot on a pass from Tyler Seguin for a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime, and the Stars beat the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
''Obviously, it's a huge advantage. Clean sheet of ice and a chance to win a series. The guys did just that,'' said Sam Steel, who had the other Dallas goal and drew the game-changing penalty. "Tom does what he does all year long, put it in the back of the net. It's a big one.''
Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets hours after the unexpected death of his father, but also had the tripping penalty with 14.8 seconds left in regulation that set up Dallas to start overtime with a man advantage.
Steel was on a break when Scheifele lunged forward desperately trying to make a play when he tripped up the forward at the blue line — an infraction that could have resulted in a penalty shot. The Stars called a timeout, but missed a shot and had another one blocked before the end of regulation.
''Heartbreaking. ... Felt like we had a team that could go on a run. For it to end the way it did and everything else surrounding the day, it's just a lot of emotion," Jets captain Adam Lowry said. ''It's tough to put into words what Mark went through today. Gets a huge goal for us, plays a heck of a game, and it ends the way it does. Just emotional, heavy.''
The Stars, who have already played Game 7s in three consecutive postseasons after beating St. Louis in a full first-round series, move on to face Edmonton in the West final for the second year in a row. They host Game 1 on Wednesday night.
Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who won the West in six games last year, ending their second-round series with a 1-0 overtime win over Vegas on Wednesday night in Game 5.