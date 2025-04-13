Harden, Leonard lead Clippers past Warriors 124-119 in OT to secure fifth seed in West playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO — James Harden hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime, a pair of free throws and scored on Jimmy Butler's goaltending to finish with 39 points and 10 assists, Kawhi Leonard added 33 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs by beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in the teams' regular-season finale Sunday.
Leonard missed a free throw with 6.1 seconds left but made the next, and the Warriors had one last chance, but Buddy Hield missed a potential tying 3-point shot.
Stephen Curry scored 36 points and made a 3-pointer with 2:06 left in OT, but turned the ball over the next time down swarmed by two defenders. Butler had 30 points and nine assists. He and Curry now will have to lead seventh-seeded Golden State in a play-in game at home against Memphis on Tuesday night.
Ivica Zubac added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers, who have won eight straight and 18 of 21 heading into their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.
After Leonard traveled with 36.7 seconds left in overtime, Draymond Green missed a layup. Green defended Leonard's missed last shot of regulation.
Los Angeles has won the last seven in the series, including all four meetings this season, and three in a row on Golden State's home floor. But Leonard hadn't played in the three previous matchups this season.
Takeaways
Clippers: Harden shot 13 for 23 and Leonard was 13 of 19 with three steals. They combined to shoot 9 of 16 from deep.