Hard work and 35,000 practice shots pay off for Clarkson defenseman Haley Winn entering PWHL draft

As accustomed as Matt Desrosiers was to seeing defenseman Haley Winn take one attempt after another at the RapidShot machine inside Clarkson's training facility during her freshman season four years ago, the Golden Knights coach was stunned upon learning the final tally.
How does 35,000 shots sound?
''We actually had people from RapidShot grab us at the coaches' convention and tell us they hadn't seen anything like it,'' Desrosiers said. ''And that's not including the pucks she went on the ice and shot extra, too. She's just the most dedicated athlete we've been fortunate enough to have.''
The 21-year-old Winn laughed at the memory.
''Yeah, that sounds pretty accurate,'' she said. ''I could stay at the rink all day just because that's what I enjoy doing. I don't have to force myself to do it.''
The relentless work translated into Winn completing her college career ranking second among Clarkson defensemen with 130 career points (37 goals, 93 assists), seven behind Erin Ambrose at the school in upstate New York. It helped Winn, at 19, land a spot on the U.S. national team, with her already winning two gold medals in three world championship appearances.
And she's considered a top-three pick entering the eight-team, six-round PWHL draft in Ottawa on Tuesday.
''It doesn't even feel real that my name should be up there,'' said Winn, who got her start at 3 on her father's backyard rink in Rochester, New York.