Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski is an NL All-Star after just 5 starts for the Brewers

Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski is a National League All-Star replacement, giving the Milwaukee Brewers right-hander a chance to break Paul Skenes' record for the fewest big league appearances before playing in the Midsummer Classic.
Misiorowski was named Friday night to replace Chicago Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd, who will be unavailable for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Atlanta because he is scheduled to start Saturday at the New York Yankees.
The 23-year-old Misiorowski has made just five starts for the Brewers, going 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA while averaging 99.3 mph on his fastball, with 89 pitches that have reached 100 mph.
If he pitches at Truist Park, Misiorowski will make it consecutive years for a player to set the mark for fewest big league games before an All-Star showing.
Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander getting ready for his second All-Star appearance, had made 11 starts in the majors when he was chosen as the NL starter for last year's All-Star Game at Texas. He pitched a scoreless inning.
''I'm speechless,'' said a teary-eyed Misiorowski, who said he was given the news a few minutes before the Brewers' 8-3 victory over Washington. ''It's awesome. It's very unexpected and it's an honor.''
Misiorowski is the 30th first-time All-Star and 16th replacement this year. There are now 80 total All-Stars.
''He's impressive. He's got some of the best stuff in the game right now, even though he's a young pitcher,'' said Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is a starting AL outfielder for his seventh All-Star nod. ''He's going to be a special pitcher in this game for a long time so I think he deserved it and it's going be pretty cool for him and his family.''