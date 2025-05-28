Harbaugh says cutting ties with Justin Tucker was a 'complex' decision for the Ravens

''You're talking about arguably the best kicker in the history of the game, and like we said, it's multilayered. It's complicated, but in the end, it all comes back to what you have to do to get ready for your team to play the first game," Harbaugh added. "I think if you step back and take a look at all the issues and all the ramifications, you can understand that we've got to get our football team ready, and we've got to have a kicker ready to go. That was the move that we decided to make, so in that sense, it's a football decision.''