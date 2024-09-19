Happy 50th 'SNL!' Here's a look back at the show's very first cast

He remained on ''SNL'' until 1980. He was known for his character Chico Escuela, the Dominican baseball player whose catchphrase, ''Baseball has been berry berry good to me,'' caught on in pop culture. He also performed as the shouting interpreter in the ''News for the Hard of Hearing'' segments and did impersonations of Idi Amin, James Brown, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bob Marley and Muhammad Ali.