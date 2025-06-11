Sports

Happ homers twice to send the Cubs to an 8-4 win and hand the Phillies their 10th loss in 12 games

Ian Happ homered twice, including a two-run shot in the sixth inning that rallied the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 2:06AM

PHILADELPHIA — Ian Happ homered twice, including a two-run shot in the sixth inning that rallied the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Dansby Swanson, Happ and Michael Busch each hit a solo shot off rookie Phillies starter Mick Abel.

The 23-year-old Abel dazzled in his first two major league starts, with a 0.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings. He wasn't dominant in this one but kept the Phillies in the game. He had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth but got Kyle Tucker to check-swing on his 89th pitch for strike three to end the threat.

Abel has been a boost to a rotation that learned Aaron Nola wouldn't be able to throw the ball for at least two more weeks because of an injured rib. Nola had already been out since early May with a sprained right ankle.

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the second.

The Phillies chased Colin Rea with one out in the fifth. Alec Bohm greeted Ryan Brasier with a two-run single to center for a 4-3 lead.

Just as they surrendered a late lead a night earlier, the Phillies bullpen faltered once again.

Happ's seventh homer off Taijuan Walker (2-5) — a two-out drive to right — put the Cubs ahead to stay. Walker was demoted to the bullpen after another tough start to the season.

Caleb Thielbar (2-1) tossed a scoreless sixth for the win.

The Cubs tacked on three runs in the eighth to send the Phillies to their 10th loss in 12 games.

K

ey moment

Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh, who hit the winning single in the 11th inning on Monday, was hampered by left elbow soreness and left in the top of the sixth. He was hit on the elbow on a tag in the second inning.

Key stat

It was Happ's 16th career multihomer game.

Up next

The Cubs send RHP Ben Brown (3-4, 5.37 ERA) to the mound against Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (5-2, 4.46 ERA) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

DAN GELSTON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Vinicius Júnior's goal sends Brazil to 2026 World Cup, delighting fans in Ancelotti's home debut

A goal by Vinicius Júnior secured Brazil a place in the 2026 World Cup, quite a celebration for Carlo Ancelotti's home debut as head coach.

Sports

Soto, Alonso and McNeil rally Mets past Nationals 5-4 in 10 innings

Sports

Judge's 469-foot homer and Wells' five RBIs power Yankees to 10-2 rout of Royals in series opener