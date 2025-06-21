Happ homers twice as the Cubs hold off Raleigh and the Mariners for a 10-7 win

CHICAGO — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs held off Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners for a 10-7 victory on Saturday.
Raleigh opened the ninth inning with his major league-leading 30th homer after he also went deep twice on Friday. Luke Raley hit a two-out single for Seattle, but Daniel Palencia closed it out when he retired Donovan Solano on a foul popup.
Michael Busch, Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong also homered for Chicago on a 94-degree day at Wrigley Field with a 20-mph wind blowing toward center field. Brad Keller (3-0) got five outs for the win for the NL Central leaders.
Solano and Raley each had three hits and two RBIs for Seattle, which won 9-4 in the series opener on Friday.
Happ drove Emerson Hancock's first pitch of the game over the wall in left-center for his 10th homer. Tucker went deep on Hancock's third pitch for his first homer since June 9 and No. 14 on the year.
Happ became the first player to hit a leadoff homer for the Cubs in consecutive games since Anthony Rizzo in June 2017.
Happ added a three-run shot in the second, lifting Chicago to a 6-1 lead. He has four homers in his last three games.
Busch hit a three-run homer in the third, and Crow-Armstrong connected for a solo shot in the fifth against Zach Pop. It was Crow-Armstrong's team-high 21st homer.