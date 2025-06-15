Happ hits a game-ending single in the 10th as the Cubs top the Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO — Ian Happ hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Sunday.
The Cubs used a double steal to put runners on second and third in the 10th against David Bednar (1-5). Jon Berti struck out swinging for the first out, but Happ followed with a liner to right, delighting the crowd of 40,162 at Wrigley Field.
The NL Central leaders won three of four against the last-place Pirates. Every game was a one-run contest.
Dansby Swanson and Michael Busch each had two hits for Chicago. Swanson and Seiya Suzuki each drove in a run.
Chris Flexen (4-0) pitched a 1-2-3 10th for the win, completing a four-hitter.
Spencer Horwitz had two hits and drove in a run for the Pirates. Alexander Canario had a run-scoring groundout.