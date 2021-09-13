A 39-year-old man from Hanover, Minn., was fatally injured Saturday night when he fell from a rocky area at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls, Minn.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Nathan Darval fell "while navigating an off-trail, rocky portion of the park" just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wis., where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

STAFF REPORT