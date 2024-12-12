Hannah Kobayashi, missing Hawaii woman whose disappearance prompted a massive search, is found safe

''We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe,'' Brandi Yee and Sydni Kobayashi wrote. ''This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us.''