Q: Tom Hanks made a movie about being the captain of a destroyer escorting a convoy during World War II. I do not know the name of the movie, but I don't think it was ever released in theaters. I can't find it for rent or purchase. Do you know what happened to this movie?

A: The movie is "Greyhound," and it is quite good. As you know, when the pandemic forced many movie theaters to shut down, studios began looking for other ways to get their productions in front of audiences, and streaming was one solution. So "Greyhound" ended up on the subscription service Apple TV Plus, where you can still find it (and get a seven-day free trial).

The shift to streaming, by the way, affected the eligibility rules for the Academy Awards on April 25. Motion Picture Academy rules customarily require "that a film be shown in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County for a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days, during which period screenings must occur at least three times daily." But for this year's awards, streaming films were eligible without a theatrical release. "Greyhound" is nominated for an Oscar for its achievement in sound.

More 'Wolf Hall' in the works

Q: "Wolf Hall" is an amazing series! When will there be a second season, and will the cast be the same?

A: Based on two novels by Hilary Mantel, the six-episode drama was much praised when it first aired in 2015. Those novels, "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies," were part of a trilogy. And in 2019, the BBC confirmed that a second run of "Wolf Hall" was in the works, to be based on the conclusion of the trilogy, the long-anticipated "The Mirror & the Light." That novel arrived in March 2020 and work began on a screen adaptation. But that was also the point where the pandemic was wreaking havoc, and I don't know where the production currently stands, or if it will reunite the original cast.

