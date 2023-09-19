NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), up 27 cents to $3.32.

The online clothing styling service beat analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), up 9 cents to $49.40.

The architectural glass make raised its profit forecast for the year.

United States Steel Corp. (X), up 81 cents to $31.34.

The steelmaker gave investors an encouraging third-quarter profit forecast.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), up 8 cents to $4.54.

The t-shirt and briefs maker is considering selling its Champion brand.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), down 30 cents to $4.74.

The developer of rocket launch and control systems announced the failure of a launch mission.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), down 79 cents to $7.58.

The maker of contact lenses and eye care products announced the resignation of its chief financial officer.

Block Inc. (SQ), down $1.54 to $49.71.

The financial technology company said Jack Dorsey will replace Alyssa Henry as head of its mobile payments platform, Square.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), down $3.69 to $200.45.

The railroad announced new details about compensation plans related to the fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

The auto parts retailer pos

Norfolk Southern announced new details Monday about its plan to compensate East Palestine residents for lost home values since the fiery derailment disrupted life in the eastern Ohio town in February. The railroad's program will no doubt be welcomed by some people