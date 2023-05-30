AKRON, Ohio — A handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away Tuesday from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor's appointment, authorities said.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office said Jason Lyle Conrad was being removed from a transport van at Summa Health White Pond Medical Center in Akron when he somehow removed the boot and ran off around 8 a.m. Conrad was wearing the boot for an undisclosed previous injury.
Conrad was being held in the county jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking, willful fleeing and a parole violation, authorities said.
Numerous local law enforcement agencies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were searching for Conrad.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
TSA records busiest day of pandemic amid smooth holiday for air travel
The TSA and FAA figures are an early sign of strong travel demand as summer arrives and an indication that the system is ready for heavy volumes of passengers.
Nation
Hawaii reopens popular stretch of Waikiki beach after endangered monk seal pup weans
A young Hawaiian monk seal has weaned and relocated, allowing a stretch of a popular Hawaii beach to reopen Tuesday after it was made off-limits to protect the endangered pup while it nursed.
Business
Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered a Texas prison Tuesday where she could spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley.
Nation
NYC enacts 'Homeless Bill of Rights,' but doubts arise over key provisions such as right to shelter
New York Mayor Eric Adams allowed a ''Homeless Bill of Rights'' to become law over the weekend, a step supporters say will strengthen legal protections for the unhoused in a city struggling with a record number of people in its shelter system.
Business
What to know about the Texas prison where Elizabeth Holmes is serving her 11-year sentence
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has reported to a federal prison in Texas — marking the start of her 11-year sentence for overseeing a notorious blood testing hoax.