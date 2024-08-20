Hammerheads (the garden variety) pose a threat to earthworms

Hammerhead worms are hermaphroditic, so they reproduce without a mate. But that's not the only way they multiply: Their favorite party trick is detaching a portion of their rear ends and leaving them on plants, where, within 10 days -- presto, chango! – those little butts grow heads and become offspring. If you were to chop a hammerhead worm to bits, each would grow into a new hammerhead worm. Don't do it.