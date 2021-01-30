HOUSTON — Javion Hamlet had a career-high 30 points as North Texas narrowly defeated Rice 79-74 on Friday.
Hamlet hit 10 of 11 free throws.
Zachary Simmons had 16 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (8-5, 4-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 12 points and James Reese had six rebounds.
Travis Evee had 21 points for the Owls (10-7, 4-5), who have lost four games in a row. Max Fiedler added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Riley Abercrombie had 10 points.
