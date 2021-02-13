HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Javion Hamlet posted 16 points as North Texas topped Southern Miss 65-49 on Friday night.
Zachary Simmons had seven rebounds for North Texas (11-6, 7-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane also had seven rebounds.
Justin Johnson and Tyler Stevenson had nine points apiece for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 3-10), who have now lost seven games in a row.
