FRISCO, Texas — Javion Hamlet had 18 points and six rebounds as North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 54-48 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Friday.
Mardrez McBride had 11 points for North Texas (16-9), which will play Western Kentucky for the championship on Saturday. Zachary Simmons and Thomas Bell added 10 points each.
JaColby Pemberton had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-7). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
