LAS VEGAS — Bryce Hamilton had 26 points as UNLV defeated Nebraska Omaha 84-71 on Wednesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds for UNLV (7-5). Donovan Williams added 12 points. Jordan McCabe had 11 points and Josh Baker 10.

Felix Lemetti scored a career-high 20 points for the Mavericks (1-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Nick Ferrarini added 12 points. Darrius Hughes had 10 points.

