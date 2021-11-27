BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Jairus Hamilton had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Western Kentucky got past UT Martin 81-66 on Saturday.
Camron Justice had 17 points and Luke Frampton and Dayvion McKnight added 16 apiece for Western Kentucky.
Darius Simmons had 21 points for the Skyhawks (3-4). David Didenko added 15 points. KJ Simon had 12 points.
