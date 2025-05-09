'Hamilton' author Ron Chernow's new book takes on an icon of American letters, Mark Twain

NEW YORK — Historian Ron Chernow's latest work may surprise readers who know him best for the book which inspired the musical ''Hamilton'' and for his biographies of George Washington and Ulysses Grant.
The 1,200-page ''Mark Twain'' will be published next week. It's Chernow's first release since his Grant biography came out in 2017, and the first time he has taken on a literary writer after a career defined by celebrated books about business leaders (John D. Rockefeller, the Morgan dynasty), presidents (Grant and Washington) and, most of all, Alexander Hamilton. His many honors include the Pulitzer Prize for ''Washington: A Life,'' the National Book Award for ''The House of Morgan'' and the National Book Critics Circle prize for ''Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller, Sr.''
But a book on Twain had been in his thoughts for decades, dating back to when he saw Hal Holbrook play him on stage in Philadelphia in the mid-1970s.
''And there he was, with the white suit and cigar and mustache and he was tossing out one hilarious line after another,'' the 76-year-old Chernow says, remembering such Twain quips as ''There's no distinctly Native American criminal class, except Congress.'' Chernow became fascinated by Twain as a prototype of the modern celebrity and found himself drawn less to ''Mark Twain the novelist than the pundit, the personality and the platform artist.''
Chernow admittedly is more comfortable with the researchable world of facts than with the more intangible qualities of the imagination. But he found much to identify with Twain, relating to him as a fellow widower (Twain outlived his wife, Olivia, by six years; Chernow's wife, Valerie Stearn, died in 2006), as a public speaker and as an author fortunate enough to write full time.
Chernow also looks closely into subjects familiar to him — politics and finance, notably the various failed business ventures that left Twain short of money despite his author royalties and the inherited wealth of his wife. Toward the end of the book, the historian addresses the friendships an elderly Twain cultivated with teen and preteen girls, whom Twain called his ''angelfish.''
''At the time Twain's behavior was regarded as the charming eccentricity of a beloved humorist with a soft spot for children. We look at that same behavior today and find it odd and disturbing. It's important to get both perspectives,'' Chernow says. ''Twain's behavior was chaste and none of the angelfish or their parents ever accused him of improper or predatory behavior. At the same time, there was such an obsessive quality about Twain's attention to these teenage girls — he devoted more time to them than to his own daughters.''
During a recent interview at his Upper West Side Manhattan apartment, where his glass of Diet Coke stood on a coaster illustrated with a sketch of Twain receiving an honorary college degree, Chernow also reflected on Twain's family, his politics and the sadness in his soul. Chernow's comments have been condensed for clarity and brevity.