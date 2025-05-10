Sports

Hamburger SV finally returns to Bundesliga after seven seasons in second division

The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 8:35PM

HAMBURG, Germany — Hamburger SV finally clinched its return to the Bundesliga after routing Ulm 6-1 in Germany's second division on Saturday.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored twice and Daniel Heuer Fernandes saved a penalty as Hamburg moved to the top of the division, an unassailable four points clear of third-placed Elversberg with one round remaining.

Hamburg was the last surviving member of the Bundesliga to have played every season since its formation in 1963, earning the nickname ''der Dino,'' until it was finally relegated in 2018 after several close shaves.

The club threatened to return every season it was away but suffered setbacks at pivotal moments.

