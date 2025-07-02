Hamas says it's ready for a ceasefire but it must put an an end to the war in Gaza

CAIRO — Hamas suggested Wednesday it was open to a ceasefire agreement with Israel but stopped short of accepting a U.S.-backed proposal announced by President Donald Trump hours earlier, insisting on its longstanding position that any deal bring an end to the war in Gaza.
Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. The U.S. leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war.
Trump said the 60-day period would be used to work toward ending the war — something Israel says it will not accept until Hamas is defeated. He said a deal might come together as soon as next week.
But Hamas' response, which emphasized its demand that the war end, raised questions about whether the latest offer could materialize into an actual pause in fighting.
Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said the militant group was ''ready and serious regarding reaching an agreement.''
He said Hamas was ''ready to accept any initiative that clearly leads to the complete end to the war.''
A Hamas delegation is expected to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the proposal, according to an Egyptian official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss the talks with the media.
Israel and Hamas disagree about how the war should end