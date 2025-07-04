Wires

Hamas says it has given a 'positive' response to the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but says further talks needed

Hamas says it has given a 'positive' response to the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but says further talks needed.

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 8:16PM

CAIRO — Hamas says it has given a 'positive' response to the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but says further talks needed.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Hamas says it has given a 'positive' response to the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but says further talks needed

Hamas says it has given a 'positive' response to the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but says further talks needed.

Wires

Multiple people dead and dozens rescued amid Texas flooding as search continues for others missing, authorities say

Wires

Joey ``Jaws'' Chestnut wins his 17th Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest after a 1-year absence