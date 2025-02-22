Hamas frees the sixth and final hostage in the latest exchange

They were handed over in staged ceremonies that the Red Cross and Israel have condemned in the past — brought out by masked, armed Hamas fighters in front of hundreds of Palestinians. In the central town of Nuseirat, Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen were posed alongside fighters on the stage, and a beaming Shem Tov even kissed the militant next to him on the head and blew kisses to the crowd. They were then put in Red Cross vehicles and taken to Israeli troops.