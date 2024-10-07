TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas fires rockets from Gaza, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv on Oct. 7 anniversary.
Hamas fires rockets from Gaza, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv on Oct. 7 anniversary
Hamas fires rockets from Gaza, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv on Oct. 7 anniversary.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 7, 2024 at 8:13AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Supreme Court lets stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate Texas ban.