Hamas fires rockets from Gaza, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv on Oct. 7 anniversary

By The Associated Press

October 7, 2024 at 8:13AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas fires rockets from Gaza, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv on Oct. 7 anniversary.

The Associated Press

