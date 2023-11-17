Antique dealer Beth Meyer bought the contents of a storage unit, which turned out to include a human skull, the Washington Post reported. She put a $4,000 price tag on it and used it for a Halloween display in the store she helps run in North Fort Myers, Fla. — until an anthropologist saw it. He thought it was very old and possibly from a Native American person, making it subject to certain federal laws. The Lee County Sheriff's Office confiscated the skull but declined to charge Meyer with breaking the law. She said she was "unaware of the skull being a Native American. I put such a high price on it that I figured no one would buy it."

Police report

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman accompanied the mayor at a Nov. 6 news conference where they presented a resolution to help curb reckless driving in the city, the Washington Post reported. As Norman left the event, a dump truck rear-ended his SUV, injuring Norman and another officer. "We did not need this type of reminder that all drivers need to slow down and increase caution on our roadways," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Entrepreneurial spirit

In the Chinese province of Hunan, the Shiniuzhai Scenic Area offers stunning landscapes of sheer cliffs — perfect for climbers. And who doesn't get a little thirsty on the way up a grueling vertical mountain face? CNN reported that perched at 394 feet above the ground, a 2-square-meter "convenience store" offers water bottles and other sustenance to hungry and parched climbers. The general manager of Shiniuzhai, Song Huizhou, said staff members are tasked with hauling goods up to the store every day in their backpacks. And you thought your commute was brutal.

Deadly tech

The BBC reported on Nov. 8 that a man in South Korea died after a robot in a factory mistook him for a box of vegetables. The robot arm grabbed him and crushed his face and chest on a conveyor belt onto which it was supposed to be loading the vegetables. The employee, in his 40s, was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

Making himself at home

A man who had been living in a Shanghai shopping center stairwell for about six months finally was evicted on Oct. 30, the Daily Star reported. Several months earlier, a security guard had discovered his cozy setup, which included a tent, ergonomic chair, desk and computer, but allowed him to stay while he studied for exams — until a second guard found the makeshift home. The unnamed man used the mall's electrical outlets to charge his devices.

Art for fishing's sake

Washington native Ben Miller is a painter of landscapes, focusing on river scenes to raise awareness about conservation. Oddity Central reported that he applies paint to fishing flies and "casts" them at a piece of plexiglass positioned several feet away. A veteran at fly fishing, Miller boasts that he hits the precise mark he's aiming for every time. He said he sometimes gets approached by police because people assume he's fishing out of season, but they've always been understanding.

Send your weird news items with subject line Weird News to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.