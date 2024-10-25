Hallmark exec says leading ladies Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete are 'aging out': lawsuit

Penny Perry, a 79-year old casting director who filed the lawsuit Oct. 9 in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that she was wrongfully fired from the network known its feel-good movies because of her age, and despite stellar performance reviews. "Hallmark's happy endings are stories made for TV only," the complaint says. ''In Ms. Perry's case, there was no happy ending, and no feel-good episode to wrap up her career with Hallmark. Instead, her finale episode was marred by ageist and ableist harassment, and a callous termination which robbed her of her illustrious career, her pride, and her well-being.''