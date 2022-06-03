HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Tanner Hall struck out nine in eight innings for his ninth win of the season and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss beat Army 2-0 on Friday in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Hall retired the first 11 batters, including six strikeouts, to help ensure the Golden Eagles' eighth shutout of the season. He also retired the final seven batters he faced, including a 10-pitch seventh and a seven-pitch eighth. Landon Harper entered in the ninth for his 12th save.

Southern Miss (44-16) opened the scoring on Christopher Sargent's RBI double off the top of the left-field wall in the fifth inning. Gabe Montenegro, who broke the school record for singles (239), had a leadoff single in the sixth and later scored on a throwing error.

Three Cadets, Connelly Early, Trevor Finan and Steven Graver combined for just one earned run.

Sam Ruta had a team-high two hits for Army (31-24).

