Hall of Famers. A Heisman winner. An MMA fighter. Tuberville is not the only sports politician

Bill Bradley is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He was also a U.S. senator and Democratic presidential contender. Certainly, his career for the NBA's New York Knicks helped when he won a New Jersey Senate seat in 1978, a year after his basketball retirement. But in Washington, Bradley established himself as a serious policy maker, including as a forceful advocate for universal health insurance. He ran for president in 2000, running to then-Vice President Al Gore's left in the primaries.