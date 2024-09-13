Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt, who helped Detroit Lions win 2 NFL titles, dies at 92

''Joe likes to say that at one point in his career, he was 6-3, but he had tackled so many fullbacks that it drove his neck into his shoulders and now he is 6-foot,'' said the late Lions owner William Clay Ford, Schmidt's presenter at his Hall of Fame induction in 1973. ''At any rate, he was listed at 6-feet and as I say was marginal for that position. There are, however, qualities that certainly scouts or anybody who is drafting a ballplayer cannot measure.''