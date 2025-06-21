Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins NASCAR national series debut as crew chief at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. might already be NASCAR's most popular crew chief.
He's certainly an undefeated one.
Pressed into unexpected service, Earnhardt called the shots for 18-year-old prospect Connor Zilisch in the No. 88 Chevrolet and they landed in victory lane Saturday in the second-tier Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.
''It felt good to have some input and decision-making power,'' Earnhardt said. ''And then helping Connor understand what our plan was so he knew when to push and what he was expected to do.''
Earnhardt — who won NASCAR's most-popular driver award 15 times — made a pit stop from his day job as team owner at JR Motorsports with normal crew chief Mardy Lindley suspended one race because of a lug nut infraction this month at Nashville.
Aside from his duties as team owner, Earnhardt also was at Pocono for his role on the Prime broadcast for the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.
''Lot of fun for me today,'' Earnhardt said. ''I missed the thrill of competition. I love broadcast, don't get me wrong. But nothing compares to driving or just being part of the team. Being an owner doesn't really deliver like this. This is a lot of fun.''
Earnhardt had his wife and two young daughters in tow with him as he made the celebratory walk to victory lane. Oldest daughter Isla Rose clutched the checkered flag while youngest Nicole Lorraine soaked in the scene from her dad's arms.