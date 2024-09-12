Wires

Hall of Fame linebacker Joe Schmidt, who helped the Detroit Lions win 2 NFL championships, has died at age 92

Hall of Fame linebacker Joe Schmidt, who helped the Detroit Lions win 2 NFL championships, has died at age 92.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 at 6:22PM

DETROIT — Hall of Fame linebacker Joe Schmidt, who helped the Detroit Lions win 2 NFL championships, has died at age 92.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande

China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.

Wires

Boeing factory workers walk off the job after voting to reject a contract offer and go on strike

Wires

China's legislature passes a law raising the retirement age, which is now among the lowest for major economies