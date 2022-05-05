CALGARY, Alberta — Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, will host the world junior hockey championship in December and January, a tournament originally set for Russia.
Hockey Canada announced the decision Thursday to play a second championship in Canada in four months. Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation removed the tournament from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.
The Halifax and Moncton event is set for Dec. 26- Jan. 5. Last season's tournament, called off in December in Edmonton and Red Deer because of COVID-19, will be played Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.
