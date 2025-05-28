Haliburton has 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds as Pacers beat Knicks 130-121 for a 3-1 lead

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a turnover in a sensational postseason performance to lead the Indiana Pacers past the New York Knicks 130-121 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
With his father, John, back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton carried the Pacers within a victory of their second trip to the NBA Finals. Game 5 is Thursday in New York.
Pascal Siakam added 30 points while Haliburton had four steals in his second career postseason triple-double — the first in NBA playoff history in which a player had at least 30 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds with no turnovers. Obi Toppin's 3-pointer with 46 seconds left sealed it.
The Pacers have not lost consecutive games since March 10.
Jalen Brunson scored 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and OG Anunoby finished with 22 points. But the Knicks couldn't rally from another double-digit deficit.
It marked the first time in the series the home team won.
Nearly a dozen former Pacers players, including Jermaine O'Neal and Lance Stephenson, joined Haliburton's father in the heavily gold-clad crowd. So did WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, rappers Rob 49 and 50 Cent and singers John Mellencamp and Jelly Roll.
John Haliburton had been forced to watch Indiana's previous eight postseason games from afar after he ran onto the court and confronted Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following his son's last-second shot to eliminate Milwaukee in the first round. The Pacers allowed him to return for Game 4 and he sat in a suite.