Haliburton and the Pacers visit New York to start Eastern Conference finals

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 223.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Knicks host first series matchup
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers to begin the Eastern Conference finals. New York went 2-1 against Indiana during the regular season. The Knicks won the last regular season matchup 128-115 on Wednesday, Feb. 12 led by 40 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Pacers.
The Knicks are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is ninth in the league averaging 115.8 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.
The Pacers have gone 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 22-15 record against teams above .500.
The Knicks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Knicks allow.