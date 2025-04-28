Sports

Haliburton and the Pacers try to clinch series against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 6:04AM

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -7.5; over/under is 224.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Milwaukee Bucks in game five. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 129-103 in the last matchup on Monday. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28.

The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 6.3.

The Bucks are 31-21 against conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 115.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Pacers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Bucks average 115.5 points per game, 0.4 more than the 115.1 the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Turner is averaging 14.9 points and three blocks over the last 10 games.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.4 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 119.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Bennedict Mathurin: out (abdomen).

Bucks: Damian Lillard: day to day (leg), Tyler Smith: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

