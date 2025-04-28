Haliburton and the Pacers try to clinch series against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -7.5; over/under is 224.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 3-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Milwaukee Bucks in game five. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 129-103 in the last matchup on Monday. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28.
The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 6.3.
The Bucks are 31-21 against conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 115.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.
The Pacers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Bucks average 115.5 points per game, 0.4 more than the 115.1 the Pacers give up.