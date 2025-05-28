Haliburton and the Pacers try to clinch conference finals against New York

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5; over/under is 222.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 3-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the series over the New York Knicks in game five of the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 130-121 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 32 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31.
The Knicks have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference teams. New York scores 115.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.
The Pacers are 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 22-15 record against opponents over .500.
The Knicks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.4% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.