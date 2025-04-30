Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

But Trent was also the culprit in the two turnovers late in OT. His inbound pass was stolen by Andrew Nembhard Jr., leading to a three-point play by Haliburton. And then, with the Bucks leading by one and just needing to maintain possession and get to the free-throw line, the Pacers pressured the ball, forcing Milwaukee to scramble. Trent couldn't control an errant pass and lost the ball out of bounds with 10.8 seconds left.