I'm certain that many people are cheering the release of former President Donald Trump's mugshot, but not me.
A former president surrendering to authorities in a criminal case isn't a sporting event. It isn't even a cause or celebration. Don't get me wrong, I'm as happy as anyone that justice appears to be finally catching up with Trump, but I'm not cheering. It's a profoundly sad day when the former leader of our country is arrested. Sad not because Trump is finally paying the piper, sad because it's an embarrassing reminder of just how low our country has sunk.
Memesters gone wild
The interwebs are flooded with funny takes on the Trump mugshot:
