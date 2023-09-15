Ask the academics who study bullying (yes, they exist) and you'll learn that when confronted with their misconduct, a bully plays the innocent victim. It's a phenomenon so common that there's an acronym to describe it: DARVO (deny, attack, reverse victim and offender).

Call out a bully and not only will they deny wrongdoing, they'll flip the script and go on the attack by claiming that their target is the offender and they are the victim.

Donald Trump is nothing if not a bully, and like all bullies, he's surrounded himself with a cadre of sycophants willing to do his bidding (hello, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy). The twice-impeached Trump is facing 91 charges in four criminal indictments, many related to his attempts to bully his way into a second term as president despite having lost the election. Trump is seething and CNN reports he's been lobbying congressional Republicans behind the scenes to help flip the script by impeaching President Joe Biden.

Ever-willing to appease the bully lest the bully's wrath be directed at them, Trump's minions in the House have opened an impeachment investigation of Biden. Admittedly, the business dealings of the president's son Hunter Biden don't pass the smell test. But that's a far cry from possessing evidence that President Biden may have done something illegal or unethical. However, that won't spare us the spectacle of a bully doing what bullies do best: Denying wrongdoing and, with the aid of enablers, attacking those who try to hold them accountable.

The untruth is out there

If the first week of the Republican effort to impeach Biden is any indication, buckle up, we're in for a bullet train ride into a brick wall. Earlier this week, in a hearing held in the Mexican Congress on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), a ufologist wheeled out what he said were two 1,000 year-old alien corpses. On cue, Twitter lit up claiming that the event was was a deep state conspiracy to distract from the Biden inquiry: